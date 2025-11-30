Left Menu

India's Rising Star: Divyanshi Bhowmick Secures Bronze at ITTF World Youth Championships 2025

Emerging Indian table tennis player Divyanshi Bhowmick won a bronze medal in the Under-15 category at the ITTF World Youth Championships 2025. Despite falling to China's Zhu Qihui in the semifinals, her performance adds to a remarkable year, including making history at the Asian Youth Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cluj-Napoca | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:53 IST
In an impressive display of talent, Indian table tennis sensation Divyanshi Bhowmick clinched a bronze medal in the Under-15 girls' category at the prestigious ITTF World Youth Championships 2025.

A formidable contender, Divyanshi battled fiercely against Zhu Qihui of China, ultimately succumbing 4-1 in a match defined by its intensity. Despite the setback, her journey through the tournament saw her overcoming formidable opponents from Europe, Korea, and Japan.

This latest achievement is a testament to Divyanshi's stellar season, where she previously made waves by becoming the first Indian in 36 years to win the U-15 girls singles at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships in Uzbekistan. Adding to India's triumphs, the national contingent celebrated further victories across team events, including a historic silver in the U-19 boys' category.

