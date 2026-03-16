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Athlete-First Governance: A New Era for Indian Sports

PT Usha emphasizes the need for athlete-centered policies in Indian sports administration during the Sports Journalism Federation of India's Annual Convention. As India evolves into a significant sporting nation, improved infrastructure and scientific training are crucial. Efforts are focused on grassroots talent development and hosting major global events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:09 IST
Athlete-First Governance: A New Era for Indian Sports
  • Country:
  • India

PT Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association, emphasized the importance of athlete-centered policies in India's sports administration during the Sports Journalism Federation of India's Annual Convention. She highlighted the critical role of preparation, welfare, and development in crafting athlete-first governance.

Usha noted India's significant progress in sporting infrastructure and training, remarking on the nation's competitive presence on the global stage. The progress over the past decade, marked by better scientific training and stronger institutional support, reflects a transformative shift in the country's sporting landscape.

Addressing a panel, IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer discussed India's ambitions of hosting major international events like the Commonwealth Games in 2030, a part of the broader goal to host the Olympics. This vision is crucial in building a robust sporting ecosystem at the community level to nurture world-class athletes.

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