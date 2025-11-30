Left Menu

Indian U17 Football Team's Unforgettable Upset Against Iran

The Indian U17 team triumphed 2-1 over Iran in a crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifier, securing a place in the 2026 tournament. Despite Iran's initial lead, goals from Dallalmuon Gangte and Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam achieved a stunning comeback, showcasing India's resilience in a high-stakes match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An indomitable Indian U17 football team orchestrated a stunning upset by defeating Iran 2-1 in their final Group D qualifying match, thus securing a coveted spot in the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup.

Despite Iran's early dominance and a 19th-minute goal by Amirreza Valipoor, the Indian side remained resilient. Dallalmuon Gangte's penalty at 45+1' equalized the scoreline before Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam scored the match-winner in the 52nd minute at Dubai's EKA Arena.

With this victory, the Indian team, level on points with Iran but ahead on head-to-head, demonstrated outstanding grit against one of Asia's youth football powerhouses, rendering their qualification no longer a distant dream but a reality.

