Kohli's ODI Brilliance Quells Future Speculations

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has dismissed speculations about Virat Kohli's future in ODIs, emphasizing the star player's immense contribution and fitness. Kotak questioned the need for such discussions, praising Kohli's remarkable performance and role in the team.

The debate over Kohli and Rohit Sharma's place in the 2027 ODI World Cup has emerged due to their single-format focus. However, Kotak believes the focus should remain on current roles and real-time learning, with Kohli and Sharma providing invaluable experience to younger players.

Kotak highlighted Kohli's century against South Africa as proof of his continued excellence and shoulder of responsibility in ODIs. He also praised the teamwork, especially Harshit Rana's key wickets, which contributed to India's narrow victory despite challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)