India's Junior Women's Hockey Triumph: Hina and Kanika Lead the Charge

India dominated the Junior Women's Hockey World Cup with a commanding 13-0 victory over Namibia. Hina Bano and Kanika Siwach stood out by scoring hat-tricks. Sakshi Rana, Binima Dhan, Sonam, Sakshi Shukla, Ishika, and Manisha also scored, positioning India at the top of the table and displaying impressive team performance.

Updated: 01-12-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:25 IST
India's Junior Women's Hockey Triumph: Hina and Kanika Lead the Charge
In an emphatic display of skill and dominance, the Indian team commenced their Junior Women's Hockey World Cup journey with a resounding 13-0 victory over Namibia. The match highlighted the exceptional performances of Hina Bano and Kanika Siwach, who both scored hat-tricks, solidifying India's position at the top of the standings.

The Indian squad gained early control with Sakshi Rana's incisive reverse flick setting the pace. Soon after, Kanika Siwach secured another goal with a powerful finish, and Binima Dhan contributed with agile play. Sonam's adept scoring further extended India's lead, reflecting their strategic prowess in the opening quarter.

Despite brief aggression from Namibia, India's disciplined defense and persistent offense ensured no goals were conceded. The team's cohesion was evident as they capitalized on penalty corners and strategic plays, resulting in goals from Ishika and Manisha, ultimately culminating in a 13-0 triumph for India.

