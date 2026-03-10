Left Menu

Germany Reaffirms Sanctions Against Russia Amid Global Energy Turmoil

Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared Germany's refusal to ease sanctions against Russia, emphasizing solidarity with Ukraine over global energy market pressures. Despite the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Merz maintained a firm stance on sanctions, underscoring Germany's unwavering support for Ukraine during challenging times.

Updated: 10-03-2026 18:32 IST
Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced that Germany finds no grounds to reconsider sanctions on Russia, underscoring the importance of backing Ukraine over succumbing to pressures exerted by the global energy markets.

Should the ongoing U.S.-Israeli confrontation with Iran conclude swiftly, Merz anticipates a prompt stabilization in the oil and energy sectors. Nevertheless, he firmly stated that this scenario does not justify relaxing sanctions on Russia.

Merz emphasized, "Given the choice between sanctions and solidarity, our stance is unequivocal: We uphold Ukraine's cause and are willing to weather such challenges if necessary."

