Soccer-Mandatory release of Africa Cup of Nations players cut by a week, says FIFA

Clubs will only be obliged to release players for the Africa Cup of Nations from December 15 - a week later than the standard international window - following a decision by FIFA on Wednesday ahead of the tournament in Morocco. The African Nations Cup will run from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026, leaving national teams less than a week to prepare once all players are available, in what is likely to be another logistical challenge for coaches and organisers at the continent's flagship international competition.

FIFA said the shortened release period, the same approach used for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, was agreed after consultations with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and other stakeholders to "reduce the impact on various parties", without elaborating. The 2025 window of the men's UEFA Champions League runs until December 10.

The governing body added that national federations and clubs involved in continental tournaments over the release period are being encouraged to hold bilateral talks to agree "appropriate individual solutions" where scheduling conflicts arise. If disputes persist, FIFA said it would act as a mediator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)