SAPS strengthens global crime-fighting ties after Interpol General Assembly in Morocco

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has concluded its participation in the 93rd Interpol General Assembly, held recently in Marrakech, Morocco, where senior police officials from 164 member countries gathered to shape global policing priorities. The annual assembly serves as Interpol’s highest decision-making platform, bringing together law enforcement leaders to adopt resolutions that guide international cooperation against transnational crime.

This year’s agenda focused on a range of critical issues including combatting organised crime syndicates, disrupting global scam centres, strengthening cybercrime response capabilities, expanding Interpol’s policing tools, and promoting greater representation of women in policing. Delegates also evaluated the pilot of the Interpol Silver Notice, a tool designed to safeguard vulnerable individuals such as the elderly.

The assembly further elected new members to Interpol’s Executive Committee, including Lucas Philippe of France, who assumes the presidency of the global organisation.

South Africa Reaffirms Commitment to Global Security

Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale, who led the SAPS delegation, said South Africa’s presence reaffirmed its commitment to global policing cooperation.

“Our presence at this assembly reaffirms South Africa’s unwavering commitment to global security. The insights gained and partnerships strengthened here will directly enhance our ability to protect our communities at home and contribute meaningfully to international policing efforts,” Mathale said.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who also attended, noted that the sessions provided high-value operational insights that SAPS will adapt to strengthen its domestic crime-fighting capabilities.

“This assembly has equipped our delegation with advanced tools and intelligence-driven approaches that will elevate our fight against organised crime, cyber threats, trafficking networks, and financial crimes,” he said.

Deepening Global Partnerships and Regional Cooperation

Beyond formal assembly proceedings, SAPS held several high-level bilateral engagements with law enforcement agencies from Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe, aimed at deepening cooperation on transnational criminal threats. These engagements strengthened mutual trust, enhanced information-sharing mechanisms, and improved joint strategies against:

cybercrime

human trafficking

drug trafficking

terrorism and violent extremism

financial and economic crimes

cross-border criminal networks

Stronger ties were also reinforced with SADC partner countries, enabling improved regional coordination, synchronised policing strategies and faster intelligence exchange—critical for tackling crimes that transcend borders.

Implementing Best Practices to Modernise Policing

As the delegation returns from Marrakech, SAPS says it is committed to incorporating lessons shared at the Interpol Assembly as part of ongoing policing modernisation efforts. Key priorities identified include:

enhancing international data-sharing and intelligence collaboration

strengthening cybercrime units and digital forensic capabilities

improving strategies to dismantle global organised crime networks

promoting the advancement and leadership of women in policing

adopting advanced investigative tools and training models aligned with global best practice

SAPS emphasised that global cooperation remains essential for staying ahead of rapidly evolving criminal threats, especially in a world where crime is increasingly networked and technologically sophisticated.

Commitment to a Safer and More Secure South Africa

The organisation reaffirmed its dedication to leveraging international partnerships, modern policing tools and intelligence-driven approaches to strengthen national security. The insights gained from the assembly, SAPS said, will support efforts to elevate professional policing standards, disrupt high-risk criminal enterprises and ensure South Africa contributes meaningfully to global law enforcement cooperation.