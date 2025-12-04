Left Menu

Cricket-England's Crawley finds Ashes redemption with a fighting 76

The 27-year-old built a crucial 117-run partnership with Joe Root after Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope fell for ducks to Mitchell Starc at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. Crawley hit 11 boundaries in his 93-ball innings, before getting caught trying to pull Michael Neser over mid-wicket, leaving England at 122-3.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:55 IST
Cricket-England's Crawley finds Ashes redemption with a fighting 76

England opener Zac Crawley, who was out for a duck in both innings in the first Ashes test, redeemed himself with a fighting knock of 76 on day one of the second match, but was unhappy to have fallen short of his sixth test century. The 27-year-old built a crucial 117-run partnership with Joe Root after Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope fell for ducks to Mitchell Starc at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday.

Crawley hit 11 boundaries in his 93-ball innings, before getting caught trying to pull Michael Neser over mid-wicket, leaving England at 122-3. "I was trying to keep it simple. Happy with my knock, gutted to get out when I did. The pitch just starting to get flatter," Crawley said in a post-stumps interview.

"I had a clear plan and I stuck to it. There were still a couple of loose shots in there, as I tend to do. I was trying to score on the leg side, trying to leave a bit better outside off." Root scored an unbeaten 135, claiming his first century in Australia, as England posted 325-9 at stumps.

The hosts, who hold the Ashes, lead the series 1-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World C...

 United States
2
Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

 Global
3
UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest

UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others qui...

 Global
4
Microsoft to lift productivity suite prices for businesses, governments

Microsoft to lift productivity suite prices for businesses, governments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025