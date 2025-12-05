Left Menu

New Zealand's fastest man Eddie Osei-Nketia switches allegiance to Australia

Updated: 05-12-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 10:30 IST
Eddie Osei-Nketia, who is New Zealand's record holder in the 100 and 200 meters, completed his eligibility switch to Australia.

The 24-year-old University of Southern California sprinter told The Associated Press he wants to help Australia earn medals at top competitions, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"My goal with Australia is to break both the 100-meter and 200-meter record and also help the relay team to not just make the finals — also to earn a medal in the big stage, and with the team I believe it's possible," he said in a written statement.

"Not just LA, the Commonwealth Games, world championships and the world relay, any chance we get." Osei-Nketia ran a 10.08 at the 2022 world championships in Oregon, breaking the record held by his father, Gus.

"The 10.08-second man joins the nation's rising sprinting stocks. This is going to be fun," Australian Athletics said in a social media post.

"He has been lighting up Australian tracks for years but Edward Osei-Nketia is now officially eligible to represent Australia on the world stage, successfully completing his transfer of allegiance from New Zealand." Osei-Nketia set the New Zealand record in the 200 when he ran a 20.24 in May for USC in an NCAA West preliminary rounds meet in College Station, Texas.

He added: "I am 100% with Australia from here on out." After not being selected by New Zealand for the Tokyo Olympics, the Auckland-born Osei-Nketia tried American football. He signed to play wide receiver for Hawaii in 2023 before returning to the track for USC.

