REFILE-Figure skating-Ilia Malinin aims to dominate Grand Prix Final ahead of Olympics

American figure skater Ilia Malinin arrives at the Grand Prix Final in Japan this week with a chance to underline why he is the man to beat heading into the Milano-Cortina Olympics. The 21-year-old, already twice world champion, headlines the men's field in Nagoya, where six skaters or teams in each of the four disciplines -- men, women, pairs, ice dance -- compete in the last major international event ahead of February's Games.

Malinin, the self-proclaimed "Quad God" for his unmatched arsenal of quadruple jumps, is aiming for a three-peat at the Final after his dominant performances at the Grand Prix de France and Skate Canada International. He shattered his own free program world record at Skate Canada without even attempting his quadruple Axel, a jump only he has ever landed in competition.

"I feel really satisfied with my program today," Malinin said at the event in Saskatoon. "It's one of the best programs I've done this season. I really worked on the cleanliness on the ice after Grand Prix de France, and I felt that out there today." His fiercest competition should come from Olympic silver medallist Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato of Japan plus Adam Siao Him Fa of France.

LIU'S REMARKABLE COMEBACK World champion Alysa Liu continues her remarkable comeback after stepping away from the sport for two years in 2022. The 20-year-old was victorious in women's singles at Skate America and second at the Cup of China.

"To be honest, when I did it - jump wise - I did not feel very good, so that's why I was confused (with the winning score)," American Liu said. "I thought all my jumps were horrible, terrible. But maybe they weren't. And also I forget spins and my footwork and choreography, that all has a part in my score - I forget it's not just jumps."

Liu's stiffest challenge should come from American teammate Amber Glenn, one of the few women in the world who can land a triple Axel, and Japan's Mone Chiba, who won both of her Grand Prix events. Ami Nakai, a 17-year-old from Japan, has been a revelation this season in qualifying for the final.

"Being honest, I do think it's all a little too soon," Nakai told reporters this week when asked about her rapid ascension. "I never expected to be going to the Final in my first senior season. "I wasn't even sure if I'd be anywhere near the Olympic qualifying race. I thought the Olympics was something in the distance but now it's right before me which is a completely new feeling for me."

AMERICAN-FRENCH ICE DANCE SHOWDOWN Ice dance promises a showdown between Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates and France's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, with both teams unbeaten this season.

Cizeron is the Olympic champion with Gabriella Papadakis. Since they retired following the Beijing Games, he teamed up with Fournier Beaudry -- a Canadian who recently received French citizenship. The American and French ice dance teams have yet to square off in the same competition.

World silver and bronze medallists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada and Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are also in contention. In pairs, Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin will aim for a third straight Grand Prix Final crown but face stiff competition from Japan's world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara.

Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek, who at 42 is aiming to become the oldest female figure skating medallist at Milano-Cortina, and Maxime Deschamps should battle for a spot on the podium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)