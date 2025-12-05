Left Menu

Man United wastes chance to reach Premier League top 5 in 1-1 draw with West Ham

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 05-12-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 09:34 IST
Man United wastes chance to reach Premier League top 5 in 1-1 draw with West Ham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United blew the chance to move up to fifth in the Premier League when West Ham salvaged a late 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Soungoutou Magassa's 83rd-minute equalizer on Thursday cancelled out Diogo Dalot's opening goal that had put United on course to move level on points with fourth-place Chelsea.

Bruno Fernandes squandered two chances to score a winner in added time — blazing a shot wide from inside the box and then volleying another off target.

It was another setback for United, which has only won one of its last five games — drawing three.

Despite that run, Ruben Amorim's team had the opportunity to move within reach of the Champions League places with a win. And that looked likely when in the 58th Casemiro's long-range shot was controlled in the box by Dalot.

The United defender then spun and powered a shot past West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

It was a game of few chances, with West Ham rarely threatening to find an equalizer. But a late corner saw Jarrod Bowen's flicked header cleared off the line by Noussair Mazraoui.

Magassa reacted quickest in the box and side-footed his shot low into the corner to spark celebrations from the visiting fans.

The result leaves United in eighth and West Ham 18th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bribery Bust: Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Delhi

Bribery Bust: Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Delhi

 India
2
BEML Ltd and Korean Giants Unite for Next-Gen Maritime Cranes

BEML Ltd and Korean Giants Unite for Next-Gen Maritime Cranes

 Global
3
E-Rickshaws Get Green Light in Himachal Pradesh Subdivisions: A New Era of Transportation

E-Rickshaws Get Green Light in Himachal Pradesh Subdivisions: A New Era of T...

 India
4
Adverse Weather Causes Sharp Decline in Indian Tea Production

Adverse Weather Causes Sharp Decline in Indian Tea Production

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025