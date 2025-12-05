Left Menu

Heroes in the Making: Minerva Academy FC's Youth Triumphs

Minerva Academy FC's youth team, celebrated for winning three European titles, will be honored in Delhi during Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour.' The team had an unbeaten streak in Scandinavian tournaments and showcased exceptional talent. Messi's tour includes celebrity matches, meet-and-greets, and a special match with the youth team.

Updated: 05-12-2025 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Minerva Academy FC's youth squad, fresh from their triumphs in Europe, is set to be honored during Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour' in Delhi later this month. The team clinched three prestigious titles in July and August, including the Gothia Cup, Dana Cup, and Norway Cup.

This Under-14/15 team remained unbeaten in 26 matches, netting 295 goals while conceding just a few. Players like Konthoujam Yohenba Singh and Huidrom Tony earned individual accolades, underscoring the team's exceptional talent.

The tour, starting in Kolkata, will feature celebrity football matches, musical events, and more, with Messi expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A special match involving the youth team and Messi is anticipated during the Delhi leg of his tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

