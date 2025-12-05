Left Menu

Turkish Soccer Betting Scandal: Arrests Shake National Sport

Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for players and officials involved in a major betting scandal. Those detained include notable soccer figures from leading Turkish clubs. Over 150 referees and numerous players are under investigation, with the scandal expanding to include administrators and commentators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:14 IST
Turkish Soccer Betting Scandal: Arrests Shake National Sport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Prosecutors in Istanbul have issued arrest warrants for a significant number of soccer players and officials linked to a betting scandal impacting Turkey. Top athletes from clubs like Fenerbahce and Galatasaray were arrested during the raids.

The Turkish Football Federation, in October, announced an investigation of over 150 referees suspected of betting on matches. The investigation has since widened to include players, TV commentators, and administrators.

Thirty-five individuals, including high-ranking club officials, referees, and commentators, have been detained. The legal framework in Turkey prohibits manipulation in sports and criminalizes connected betting, leading to sentences of one to three years and possible enhancements for offenses involving betting markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Opposition Alleges Voter Intimidation in Arunachal Pradesh

Opposition Alleges Voter Intimidation in Arunachal Pradesh

 India
2
Solana Faces Triple Threat in Crypto Market Shake-up

Solana Faces Triple Threat in Crypto Market Shake-up

 United States
3
Sagar Defence Engineering's New Plant Boosts India's Maritime Innovation

Sagar Defence Engineering's New Plant Boosts India's Maritime Innovation

 India
4
Tamil Nadu Launches TANSEED 8.0 to Empower Startups

Tamil Nadu Launches TANSEED 8.0 to Empower Startups

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025