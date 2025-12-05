Turkish Soccer Betting Scandal: Arrests Shake National Sport
Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for players and officials involved in a major betting scandal. Those detained include notable soccer figures from leading Turkish clubs. Over 150 referees and numerous players are under investigation, with the scandal expanding to include administrators and commentators.
- Country:
- Turkey
Prosecutors in Istanbul have issued arrest warrants for a significant number of soccer players and officials linked to a betting scandal impacting Turkey. Top athletes from clubs like Fenerbahce and Galatasaray were arrested during the raids.
The Turkish Football Federation, in October, announced an investigation of over 150 referees suspected of betting on matches. The investigation has since widened to include players, TV commentators, and administrators.
Thirty-five individuals, including high-ranking club officials, referees, and commentators, have been detained. The legal framework in Turkey prohibits manipulation in sports and criminalizes connected betting, leading to sentences of one to three years and possible enhancements for offenses involving betting markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Axis Max Life’s E-Commerce Channel achieves 52% two-year CAGR on APE in H1 FY26; Becomes one of the leading players in Online Protection and Savings Market
Soccer-FIFA ruling on players' release date upsets Cup of Nations preparations
Players' complaints on 'outdated and dictatorial' coaching style led to Harendra's resignation
Soccer-Mandatory release of Africa Cup of Nations players cut by a week, says FIFA
Players' complaints on 'outdated and dictatorial' coaching style led to Harendra's resignation