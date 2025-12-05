Turkish Soccer Betting Scandal: Arrests Shake National Sport

Prosecutors in Istanbul have issued arrest warrants for a significant number of soccer players and officials linked to a betting scandal impacting Turkey. Top athletes from clubs like Fenerbahce and Galatasaray were arrested during the raids.

The Turkish Football Federation, in October, announced an investigation of over 150 referees suspected of betting on matches. The investigation has since widened to include players, TV commentators, and administrators.

Thirty-five individuals, including high-ranking club officials, referees, and commentators, have been detained. The legal framework in Turkey prohibits manipulation in sports and criminalizes connected betting, leading to sentences of one to three years and possible enhancements for offenses involving betting markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)