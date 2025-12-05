Lando Norris: Formula 1's Title Contender with All to Lose

Lando Norris enters the final race of the Formula 1 season as the frontrunner, though his lead has dwindled to just 12 points ahead of competitors Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen. The Abu Dhabi showdown promises high tension as Norris attempts to secure his first-ever title.

Despite being the favorite, Norris faces immense pressure to perform, especially after a strategy error by McLaren in Qatar impacted his standing. Verstappen, enjoying a resurgence, remains a formidable adversary, rekindling his chances after trailing significantly earlier in the season.

Norris' teammate Piastri, once leading the standings, now grapples with the prospect of aligning his efforts with McLaren's strategies. As the race unfolds, the dynamics among these top contenders will determine the new champion in this high-stakes adventure.

(With inputs from agencies.)