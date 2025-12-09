Left Menu

Star-Studded Commentary Team Announced for SA20 Season 4

SA20's fourth season is set to feature a star-studded commentary team including cricket legends Eoin Morgan, Robin Uthappa, and Dale Steyn. The league starts on December 26 across multiple South African venues, promising fans in-depth coverage and analysis. Matches will be broadcast live in India on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:34 IST
Star-Studded Commentary Team Announced for SA20 Season 4
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cricket fans are in for a treat as the upcoming fourth season of SA20 boasts a star-studded commentary team featuring the likes of former England captain Eoin Morgan, India's Robin Uthappa, and South African legend Dale Steyn.

Set to commence on December 26, the T20 league promises an unparalleled broadcast experience for fans worldwide. According to a release from SA20, these renowned cricket voices will enhance the broadcast's analytical depth, providing insights on various facets of the game.

The commentary panel also includes notable names like Kevin Pietersen, AB de Villiers, and JP Duminy among others. Broadcasters JioHotstar and Star Sports Network will stream all matches live in India, keeping fans at the edge of their seats throughout the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025