Veer Ganapathy Leads in Thrilling IGPL UAE Debut

Bengaluru's Veer Ganapathy leads the IGPL UAE with a six-under 66. Not far behind are Pranavi Urs, Karandeep Kochhar, and Pukhraj Singh Gill, closely contesting at the Els Club. SSP Chawrasia and others remain in pursuit as the tournament unfolds in Shawal Kapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:40 IST
Bengaluru sensation Veer Ganapathy surged ahead in the IGPL UAE, shooting an impressive six-under 66 to lead the competitive field on Tuesday. The event marks the league's first venture overseas, adding an international dimension to the Indian Golf Premier League.

Ganapathy, with a 36-hole total of eight-under 136, is closely pursued by Ladies European Tour regular Pranavi Urs, who continues to impress with a second consecutive three-under 69. Her performance ties her with Karandeep Kochhar and Pukhraj Singh Gill at six-under 138.

Previous leader SSP Chawrasia finds himself in fifth after a challenging two-over 74. Meanwhile, other notable contenders like Gaganjeet Bhullar, Aman Raj, and rising star Raghav Chugh continue to vie for top positions in this highly competitive tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

