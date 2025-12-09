Left Menu

Tennis Premier League Kicks Off with Thrilling Matches

The Tennis Premier League Season 7 began with SG Pipers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Rangers securing victories. Notable performances came from players like Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Luciano Darderi. The day's matches also featured intense games, with defending champions Hyderabad Strikers and other teams showcasing competitive spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:41 IST
Tennis Premier League Kicks Off with Thrilling Matches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tennis Premier League Season 7 launched on a dynamic note as SG Pipers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Rangers clinched victories on the opening day. Held at Gujarat University Tennis Stadium, the event saw all eight teams in action, much to the delight of the fans.

In the first match, SG Pipers Bengaluru faced Gurgaon Grand Slammers. Shrivalli Bhamidipaty set the tone for her team with a commanding 18-7 victory in the women's singles, followed by a mixed doubles win alongside Rohan Bopanna. Meanwhile, Dan Evans gave Gurgaon a lifeline in the men's singles.

Rajasthan Rangers triumphed over defending champions Hyderabad Strikers in the day's second major match. A noteworthy performance by Luciano Darderi in men's singles and doubles secured a 52-48 victory. As the day progressed, GS Delhi Aces prepared to face Yash Mumbai Eagles, with Chennai Smashers and Gujarat Panthers concluding the day's events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025