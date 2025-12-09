Tennis Premier League Kicks Off with Thrilling Matches

The Tennis Premier League Season 7 launched on a dynamic note as SG Pipers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Rangers clinched victories on the opening day. Held at Gujarat University Tennis Stadium, the event saw all eight teams in action, much to the delight of the fans.

In the first match, SG Pipers Bengaluru faced Gurgaon Grand Slammers. Shrivalli Bhamidipaty set the tone for her team with a commanding 18-7 victory in the women's singles, followed by a mixed doubles win alongside Rohan Bopanna. Meanwhile, Dan Evans gave Gurgaon a lifeline in the men's singles.

Rajasthan Rangers triumphed over defending champions Hyderabad Strikers in the day's second major match. A noteworthy performance by Luciano Darderi in men's singles and doubles secured a 52-48 victory. As the day progressed, GS Delhi Aces prepared to face Yash Mumbai Eagles, with Chennai Smashers and Gujarat Panthers concluding the day's events.

