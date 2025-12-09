Left Menu

England and Australia Clinch Victories at FIH Junior Men's World Cup

England and Australia secured ninth and eleventh positions respectively at the FIH Junior Men's World Cup, with England defeating Ireland and Australia overcoming South Africa. Meanwhile, Malaysia won against Japan in a shoot-out for 13th place, and Chile narrowly beat Switzerland to finish 15th.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
England emerged victorious over Ireland with a score of 2-0, securing a ninth-place finish in the FIH Junior Men's World Cup held on Tuesday. Kaden Draysey led England to victory with a stellar performance, scoring in both the 10th and 23rd minutes.

Elsewhere, Australia, historically a hockey powerhouse and former world champion in 1997, outplayed South Africa with a 4-2 win to clinch the 11th spot. Australia's goals were netted by Duncan Jackson, Patrick Andrew, Dylan Brick, and Matthew Hawthorne, showcasing their offensive prowess.

In other matches, Malaysia triumphed over Japan in a nail-biting shoot-out, finishing in 13th place. The game ended 1-1 in regulation time before Malaysia's Danish Khairil, Addy Jazmi Jamlus, and Adam Johari sealed their win. Lastly, Chile outperformed Switzerland 2-1 to secure the 15th position, thanks to goals by Juan Velasco Kouyoumdjian and Felipe Richard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

