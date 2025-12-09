Mbappé's Solo Training Raises Doubts for Champions Clash

Kylian Mbappé trained separately from his Real Madrid teammates on Tuesday, casting doubt over his participation in the critical Champions League match against Manchester City scheduled for Wednesday.

Real Madrid confirmed that Mbappé trained indoors due to a left leg ailment, while the rest of the squad practiced on the field under coach Xabi Alonso's guidance. Despite leading in goals in both the Spanish league and the Champions League, his availability remains uncertain.

After a recent 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo, Madrid has struggled, winning only two of their last seven matches. As they prepare to face Man City, Alonso maintains confidence, emphasizing unity and focus for the upcoming match at Santiago Bernabeu.

