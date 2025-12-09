Left Menu

Mbappé's Solo Training Raises Doubts for Champions Clash

Kylian Mbappé trained separately from Real Madrid teammates, casting doubt over his appearance against Manchester City. Nursing a left leg issue, his status for the Champions League remains uncertain. Real Madrid seeks recovery post 2-0 defeat by Celta Vigo as they aim for victory in upcoming matches.

Updated: 09-12-2025 22:32 IST
Kylian Mbappé trained separately from his Real Madrid teammates on Tuesday, casting doubt over his participation in the critical Champions League match against Manchester City scheduled for Wednesday.

Real Madrid confirmed that Mbappé trained indoors due to a left leg ailment, while the rest of the squad practiced on the field under coach Xabi Alonso's guidance. Despite leading in goals in both the Spanish league and the Champions League, his availability remains uncertain.

After a recent 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo, Madrid has struggled, winning only two of their last seven matches. As they prepare to face Man City, Alonso maintains confidence, emphasizing unity and focus for the upcoming match at Santiago Bernabeu.

