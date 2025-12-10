Left Menu

Karnataka 1000 Rally Returns: A High-Octane Adventure in Tumakuru

The Karnataka 1000 Rally, one of the world’s oldest running rallies, will be hosted by the Karnataka Motor Sports Club in Tumakuru from December 12 to 14. The rally, part of the 2025 Blueband FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship, features challenging gravel stages designed to test drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:13 IST
The Karnataka Motor Sports Club is gearing up to host the 49th Karnataka 1000 Rally (K1000) from December 12 to 14 in Tumakuru. Known as the third oldest rally globally, it marks the fourth round of the Blueband FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2025.

Originally a Time-Speed-Distance event spanning 1000 miles, K1000 transitioned to a more intense special stage format by 1996. This year, the routes crafted by Bhaskar Gupta, veteran K1000 stage designer, include two distinct stages: Hatyalu (10.5km) and Thirtharama (27km). They will be covered multiple times, totalling 112.5 km of competitive racing.

The challenging course features new gravel segments around Tumakuru, mixing high-speed areas with intricate technical sections to challenge precision driving and vehicle durability over a total rally distance of over 202 km, including transport sections.

