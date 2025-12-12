India's Squash Triumph: Sweeping Victory Secures Quarter-final Berth

In a commanding display of skill, India secured its place in the quarter-finals of the Squash World Cup 2025, defeating Brazil 4-0 in their second Pool B encounter in Chennai on Thursday. The team began with Velavan Senthilkumar's emphatic win over Brazil's Pedro Mometto, setting the stage for a clean sweep.

Notably, 17-year-old Anahat Singh, the youngest participant in the tournament and ranked 28th globally, showcased her potential by outclassing Laura Silva. Meanwhile, Abhay Singh continued India's momentum with a superb performance against Diego Gobbi, further solidifying India's dominance.

The victory followed India's previous 4-0 win against Switzerland. The tournament, being held in Chennai for the third consecutive time, features 12 teams divided into four groups. As the top teams in their group, India now gears up to face South Africa in a highly anticipated quarter-final match.

(With inputs from agencies.)