India's Squash Triumph: Sweeping Victory Secures Quarter-final Berth

India advanced to the quarter-finals of the Squash World Cup 2025 with a 4-0 victory against Brazil. Young Indian player Anahat Singh shone bright alongside top-ranked Abhay Singh and veteran Joshna Chinappa. The team, having defeated Switzerland earlier, will face South Africa next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:19 IST
Anahat Singh. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display of skill, India secured its place in the quarter-finals of the Squash World Cup 2025, defeating Brazil 4-0 in their second Pool B encounter in Chennai on Thursday. The team began with Velavan Senthilkumar's emphatic win over Brazil's Pedro Mometto, setting the stage for a clean sweep.

Notably, 17-year-old Anahat Singh, the youngest participant in the tournament and ranked 28th globally, showcased her potential by outclassing Laura Silva. Meanwhile, Abhay Singh continued India's momentum with a superb performance against Diego Gobbi, further solidifying India's dominance.

The victory followed India's previous 4-0 win against Switzerland. The tournament, being held in Chennai for the third consecutive time, features 12 teams divided into four groups. As the top teams in their group, India now gears up to face South Africa in a highly anticipated quarter-final match.

Latest News

