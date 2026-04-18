Stuttgart Open Drama: Upsets and Grit Shine in Quarter-Finals Clash

The Stuttgart Open quarter-finals delivered gripping tennis action, highlighted by the unexpected exits of French Open champion Coco Gauff and four-time Roland Garros winner Iga Swiatek. Both players faced formidable opponents who seized the moment to secure dramatic victories.

Coco Gauff endured a tough clash against Karolina Muchova, marked by 13 unforced errors on her forehand, eventually losing in three sets. The American's claycourt season debut was marred by Muchova's tactical brilliance, as she advanced to face Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals.

In an equally thrilling match, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva stunned world number four Iga Swiatek. Despite losing the first set, Andreeva's resilience secured her a place in the semis, where she will meet world number two, Elena Rybakina, who overcame challenges to win a tight match against Leylah Fernandez.

(With inputs from agencies.)