India Stumbles Against South Africa in T20I Thriller

In a gripping T20I encounter, India faced a significant setback against South Africa, succumbing to a 51-run defeat in the second match held at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The Indian side, tasked with chasing an imposing target of 214, faltered and was dismissed for 162, marking a continuous struggle in pursuing targets above 210.

South Africa's innings were anchored by Quinton de Kock, whose explosive knock of 90 runs in just 46 deliveries, including five boundaries and seven towering sixes, set an unassailable foundation for the Proteas' total. Ottniel Baartman's impressive bowling, capturing four wickets for just 24 runs, further dismantled the Indian batting order, exposing their vulnerabilities.

Despite a valiant half-century by Tilak Varma, India's top order failed to deliver, with continued poor performances from the captain and vice-captain. With this win, South Africa leveled the five-match series 1-1. De Kock was honored as Player of the Match, adding to his formidable record against India.

