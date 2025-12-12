Left Menu

India Stumbles Against South Africa in T20I Thriller

India faltered in their T20I campaign, losing to South Africa by 51 runs in New Chandigarh. Chasing 214, India's lineup crumbled under pressure, marking their seventh defeat while chasing a score above 210. Quinton de Kock's explosive batting was the highlight, guiding the Proteas to a series-leveling win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:22 IST
India Stumbles Against South Africa in T20I Thriller
Indian players. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping T20I encounter, India faced a significant setback against South Africa, succumbing to a 51-run defeat in the second match held at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The Indian side, tasked with chasing an imposing target of 214, faltered and was dismissed for 162, marking a continuous struggle in pursuing targets above 210.

South Africa's innings were anchored by Quinton de Kock, whose explosive knock of 90 runs in just 46 deliveries, including five boundaries and seven towering sixes, set an unassailable foundation for the Proteas' total. Ottniel Baartman's impressive bowling, capturing four wickets for just 24 runs, further dismantled the Indian batting order, exposing their vulnerabilities.

Despite a valiant half-century by Tilak Varma, India's top order failed to deliver, with continued poor performances from the captain and vice-captain. With this win, South Africa leveled the five-match series 1-1. De Kock was honored as Player of the Match, adding to his formidable record against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025