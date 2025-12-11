Left Menu

Cricket Legends Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur Honored at New Chandigarh Stadium

Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur, celebrated World Cup winners, had stands named in their honor at the New Chandigarh Stadium. The ceremony included Punjab's Chief Minister and marked their contributions to Indian cricket, with Yuvraj offering motivational words to the team ahead of a major match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:12 IST
In a heartwarming ceremony, cricket icons Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur were honored at the New Chandigarh Stadium with stands bearing their names. The duo, celebrated for their World Cup victories, were acknowledged among friends, family, and dignitaries including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The event marked a significant moment in Indian cricket history as Yuvraj, the player of the tournament for the 2011 World Cup, and Harmanpreet, who recently led India to its first Women's World Cup win, were celebrated for their extraordinary contributions to the sport.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, Yuvraj shared tactical insights with the Indian cricket team, providing a motivational pep talk ahead of their match against South Africa, reinforcing his enduring influence on the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

