Cricket Legends Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur Honored at New Chandigarh Stadium

In a heartwarming ceremony, cricket icons Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur were honored at the New Chandigarh Stadium with stands bearing their names. The duo, celebrated for their World Cup victories, were acknowledged among friends, family, and dignitaries including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The event marked a significant moment in Indian cricket history as Yuvraj, the player of the tournament for the 2011 World Cup, and Harmanpreet, who recently led India to its first Women's World Cup win, were celebrated for their extraordinary contributions to the sport.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, Yuvraj shared tactical insights with the Indian cricket team, providing a motivational pep talk ahead of their match against South Africa, reinforcing his enduring influence on the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)