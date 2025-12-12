Left Menu

Andy Flower Hails ILT20: A New Era for Gulf Cricket

Andy Flower, Zimbabwean cricket legend and ILT20 commentator, praises the league for nurturing Gulf cricket talent and attracting world-class players. Reflecting on his coaching success with the Gulf Giants, Flower lauds emerging UAE talents and emphasizes the league's role in enhancing regional cricket standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:15 IST
Andy Flower (second from left) (Photo: ILT20). Image Credit: ANI
Zimbabwean cricket icon and ILT20 commentator Andy Flower has commended the league's efforts in developing cricket talent across Gulf countries while attracting elite global players. Flower, who led the Gulf Giants to victory in the inaugural season, expressed his satisfaction with the league's groundbreaking achievements.

Flower said, "The DP World ILT20 has been a revelation. The impressive talent from across the world has truly elevated the league, with players like Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard showcasing their skills." He also highlighted initiatives to include players from Gulf nations, enhancing the game's reach and standards in the region.

Lauding emerging UAE players, Flower mentioned Aayan Khan, who recently made history as the first UAE Player of the Match. "Aayan Khan, with his strong international experience, and Muhammad Waseem, a standout on both international and franchise stages, are testaments to UAE's growing talent," he noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

