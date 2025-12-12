Andy Flower Hails ILT20: A New Era for Gulf Cricket

Zimbabwean cricket icon and ILT20 commentator Andy Flower has commended the league's efforts in developing cricket talent across Gulf countries while attracting elite global players. Flower, who led the Gulf Giants to victory in the inaugural season, expressed his satisfaction with the league's groundbreaking achievements.

Flower said, "The DP World ILT20 has been a revelation. The impressive talent from across the world has truly elevated the league, with players like Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard showcasing their skills." He also highlighted initiatives to include players from Gulf nations, enhancing the game's reach and standards in the region.

Lauding emerging UAE players, Flower mentioned Aayan Khan, who recently made history as the first UAE Player of the Match. "Aayan Khan, with his strong international experience, and Muhammad Waseem, a standout on both international and franchise stages, are testaments to UAE's growing talent," he noted.

