Left Menu

Ministry to Hold Chintan Shivir in Bengaluru to Strengthen Youth Programmes

The Chintan Shivir is designed to create a collaborative platform for dialogue, experience sharing and policy discussions to enhance the effectiveness of youth initiatives across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:01 IST
Ministry to Hold Chintan Shivir in Bengaluru to Strengthen Youth Programmes
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Youth Affairs under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will organise a two-day Chintan Shivir on 6–7 March 2026 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, aimed at strengthening youth engagement and improving the implementation of national youth programmes.

The event will be held at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem) and will bring together officials from Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) and the National Service Scheme (NSS), including senior policymakers and field-level functionaries.

Platform for Dialogue and Policy Coordination

The Chintan Shivir is designed to create a collaborative platform for dialogue, experience sharing and policy discussions to enhance the effectiveness of youth initiatives across the country.

Officials from several states and Union Territories will participate, including:

  • Telangana

  • Andhra Pradesh

  • Karnataka

  • Tamil Nadu

  • Kerala

  • Andaman and Nicobar Islands

  • Lakshadweep

  • Odisha

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Maharashtra

The deliberations aim to strengthen youth programmes implemented through the MY Bharat and NSS networks.

Participation of Senior Leaders

The event will be attended by senior government leaders, including:

  • Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports

  • Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports

  • Dr Pallavi Jain Govil, Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs

  • Nitesh Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs

Senior officials from MY Bharat and NSS will also participate in the discussions.

Day One: Dialogue and Policy Alignment

The first day will focus on the theme “Samvaad Se Samadhaan” (Dialogue to Solutions).

Key discussions will include:

  • Digital youth engagement through the MY Bharat portal

  • Implementation of the Annual Action Plan 2026

  • Inter-ministerial coordination to improve resource utilisation for youth empowerment

  • Sharing of best practices among states

The sessions aim to align policies and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders.

Day Two: From Solutions to Action

The second day will focus on “Samadhaan Se Sankalp” (Solutions to Commitment), translating discussions into practical strategies.

Activities will include:

  • Policy labs and solution design workshops

  • Action planning sessions for programme delivery

  • Discussions on FIT India initiatives

  • Planning for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2027

These sessions will focus on improving coordination between states and strengthening youth programmes on the ground.

Recognising Best Practices

The Chintan Shivir will conclude with a valedictory session, where exemplary initiatives will be recognised and key recommendations from the deliberations will be presented.

The outcomes of the discussions are expected to help shape future strategies for youth participation, volunteerism and programme implementation through MY Bharat and NSS.

Officials said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to empowering the “Amrit Peedhi” (young generation) as active contributors to nation-building and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

 

TRENDING

1
Congress Demands Fair Election Roll Revision Before Bengal Elections

Congress Demands Fair Election Roll Revision Before Bengal Elections

 India
2
Shopkeeper Assaulted Over Holi Party Refusal

Shopkeeper Assaulted Over Holi Party Refusal

 India
3
Cuba's Power Struggle: Navigating Blackouts Amid Oil Blockade

Cuba's Power Struggle: Navigating Blackouts Amid Oil Blockade

 Global
4
Global Supply Chain Chaos: Middle East Conflict Disrupts Cargo Routes

Global Supply Chain Chaos: Middle East Conflict Disrupts Cargo Routes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026