Ministry to Hold Chintan Shivir in Bengaluru to Strengthen Youth Programmes

The Department of Youth Affairs under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will organise a two-day Chintan Shivir on 6–7 March 2026 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, aimed at strengthening youth engagement and improving the implementation of national youth programmes.

The event will be held at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem) and will bring together officials from Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) and the National Service Scheme (NSS), including senior policymakers and field-level functionaries.

Platform for Dialogue and Policy Coordination

The Chintan Shivir is designed to create a collaborative platform for dialogue, experience sharing and policy discussions to enhance the effectiveness of youth initiatives across the country.

Officials from several states and Union Territories will participate, including:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Lakshadweep

Odisha

Chhattisgarh

Maharashtra

The deliberations aim to strengthen youth programmes implemented through the MY Bharat and NSS networks.

Participation of Senior Leaders

The event will be attended by senior government leaders, including:

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya , Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports

Raksha Nikhil Khadse , Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports

Dr Pallavi Jain Govil , Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs

Nitesh Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs

Senior officials from MY Bharat and NSS will also participate in the discussions.

Day One: Dialogue and Policy Alignment

The first day will focus on the theme “Samvaad Se Samadhaan” (Dialogue to Solutions).

Key discussions will include:

Digital youth engagement through the MY Bharat portal

Implementation of the Annual Action Plan 2026

Inter-ministerial coordination to improve resource utilisation for youth empowerment

Sharing of best practices among states

The sessions aim to align policies and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders.

Day Two: From Solutions to Action

The second day will focus on “Samadhaan Se Sankalp” (Solutions to Commitment), translating discussions into practical strategies.

Activities will include:

Policy labs and solution design workshops

Action planning sessions for programme delivery

Discussions on FIT India initiatives

Planning for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2027

These sessions will focus on improving coordination between states and strengthening youth programmes on the ground.

Recognising Best Practices

The Chintan Shivir will conclude with a valedictory session, where exemplary initiatives will be recognised and key recommendations from the deliberations will be presented.

The outcomes of the discussions are expected to help shape future strategies for youth participation, volunteerism and programme implementation through MY Bharat and NSS.

Officials said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to empowering the “Amrit Peedhi” (young generation) as active contributors to nation-building and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.