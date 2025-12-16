American Gambits Clinch Victory in Thrilling Chess Duel
The Fyers American Gambits secured a thrilling 10-8 victory over Triveni Continental Kings, turning the match in their favor on the 'Prodigy' board. Ganges Grandmasters dominate, achieving a 12-3 win against PBG Alaskan Knights, led by Viswanathan Anand's stellar performance.
- Country:
- India
In a nail-biting match during the Global Chess League, the Fyers American Gambits reversed their fortunes to achieve a 10-8 victory over the reigning champions, Triveni Continental Kings. The climactic win on the 'Prodigy' board was a pivotal moment in the competition.
Meanwhile, Ganges Grandmasters extended their winning streak with a commanding 12-3 triumph over PBG Alaskan Knights. Chess legend Viswanathan Anand was instrumental, besting world champion D. Gukesh to lead his team to victory.
The Kings held a slight advantage at 8-6, but Richard Rapport's masterful play and Volodar Murzin's crucial win overturned the deficit. In parallel, Ganges Grandmasters maintained dominance, showcasing strong performances across the board.
