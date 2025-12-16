Left Menu

American Gambits Clinch Victory in Thrilling Chess Duel

The Fyers American Gambits secured a thrilling 10-8 victory over Triveni Continental Kings, turning the match in their favor on the 'Prodigy' board. Ganges Grandmasters dominate, achieving a 12-3 win against PBG Alaskan Knights, led by Viswanathan Anand's stellar performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:48 IST
American Gambits Clinch Victory in Thrilling Chess Duel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting match during the Global Chess League, the Fyers American Gambits reversed their fortunes to achieve a 10-8 victory over the reigning champions, Triveni Continental Kings. The climactic win on the 'Prodigy' board was a pivotal moment in the competition.

Meanwhile, Ganges Grandmasters extended their winning streak with a commanding 12-3 triumph over PBG Alaskan Knights. Chess legend Viswanathan Anand was instrumental, besting world champion D. Gukesh to lead his team to victory.

The Kings held a slight advantage at 8-6, but Richard Rapport's masterful play and Volodar Murzin's crucial win overturned the deficit. In parallel, Ganges Grandmasters maintained dominance, showcasing strong performances across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand
2
New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

 New Zealand
3
The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Systemic Ecological Risk
Blog

The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Syste...

 Global
4
Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–Enabled Learning
Blog

Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–E...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025