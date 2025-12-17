White House Targets Military Contractors on Executive Compensation

The White House is reportedly developing an executive order that may impose restrictions on stock buybacks, dividends, and executive pay for military contractors, according to a report from Punchbowl News on Tuesday.

This potential directive is said to target some of the largest companies providing the Department of Defense with military equipment, the report cites multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The move could signify a significant shift in policy related to how defense contractors manage their financial operations, with possible implications for the industry as a whole.

(With inputs from agencies.)