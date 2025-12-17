Left Menu

White House Targets Military Contractors on Executive Compensation

The White House is crafting an executive order to potentially limit stock buybacks, dividends, and executive compensation for military contractors, according to a Punchbowl News report. The directive is aimed at major companies supplying the Pentagon with military equipment, as per multiple sources.

The White House is reportedly developing an executive order that may impose restrictions on stock buybacks, dividends, and executive pay for military contractors, according to a report from Punchbowl News on Tuesday.

This potential directive is said to target some of the largest companies providing the Department of Defense with military equipment, the report cites multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The move could signify a significant shift in policy related to how defense contractors manage their financial operations, with possible implications for the industry as a whole.

