World Athletics President Urges Innovation Amid Anti-Doping Challenges

World Athletics finds itself mired in controversy as the anti-doping system founders, even as President Sebastian Coe remains hopeful for the sport's future. Despite frustration over legal records like Ruth Chepngetich's, which remains intact despite her doping ban, Coe points to legal constraints limiting action.

Coe acknowledges the need for improved anti-doping measures, echoing concerns from AIU chairman David Howman about the current inefficacy in catching cheats. With prominent athletes facing bans, Coe emphasizes the role of intelligent testing and AI to enhance the system.

Looking beyond these challenges, Coe is optimistic about the upcoming Ultimate Championships in Budapest, envisioning a transformative event with rapid, exciting competitions and a historic $10 million prize pool. His vision aims to attract a global audience by revamping the championship format.

