World Athletics President Urges Innovation Amid Anti-Doping Challenges

The anti-doping crisis in athletics is at a critical point, with World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and AIU chairman David Howman calling for innovative measures. Despite the stalled system, Coe remains optimistic about future competitions, emphasizing the need for intelligent testing and exciting new events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 04:32 IST
World Athletics President Urges Innovation Amid Anti-Doping Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World Athletics finds itself mired in controversy as the anti-doping system founders, even as President Sebastian Coe remains hopeful for the sport's future. Despite frustration over legal records like Ruth Chepngetich's, which remains intact despite her doping ban, Coe points to legal constraints limiting action.

Coe acknowledges the need for improved anti-doping measures, echoing concerns from AIU chairman David Howman about the current inefficacy in catching cheats. With prominent athletes facing bans, Coe emphasizes the role of intelligent testing and AI to enhance the system.

Looking beyond these challenges, Coe is optimistic about the upcoming Ultimate Championships in Budapest, envisioning a transformative event with rapid, exciting competitions and a historic $10 million prize pool. His vision aims to attract a global audience by revamping the championship format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

