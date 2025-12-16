Haryana's Decisive Victory Sets Up Final Showdown

Haryana showcased a stellar performance as they overwhelmed Hyderabad by 124 runs, thus securing their place in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Jharkhand.

Ankit Kumar set the tone with a blazing 57 off 27 balls, while Samant Jakhar solidified the innings with his rapid 60 from 22 balls. Their efforts propelled Haryana to a formidable total of 246 for 7.

In contrast, Hyderabad faltered, managing only 122 runs as Amit Rana led Haryana's bowling attack with impressive figures. Meanwhile, Mumbai clinched a thrilling victory over Rajasthan, thanks to star knocks by Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan.

