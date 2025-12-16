Left Menu

Haryana's Decisive Victory Sets Up Final Showdown

Haryana dominated Hyderabad by 124 runs, setting a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final clash with Jharkhand. Ankit Kumar and Samant Jakhar led with impactful fifties, while Amit Rana spearheaded the bowling attack. In another match, Mumbai defeated Rajasthan by three wickets, with Ajinkya Rahane scoring an unbeaten 72.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana showcased a stellar performance as they overwhelmed Hyderabad by 124 runs, thus securing their place in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Jharkhand.

Ankit Kumar set the tone with a blazing 57 off 27 balls, while Samant Jakhar solidified the innings with his rapid 60 from 22 balls. Their efforts propelled Haryana to a formidable total of 246 for 7.

In contrast, Hyderabad faltered, managing only 122 runs as Amit Rana led Haryana's bowling attack with impressive figures. Meanwhile, Mumbai clinched a thrilling victory over Rajasthan, thanks to star knocks by Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

