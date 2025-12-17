Ashes Showdown: Australia Faces Setback with Smith's Absence

In a pivotal turn of events, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first in the third Ashes test at Adelaide Oval. However, the team faced a significant challenge with Steve Smith's sudden withdrawal due to an injury.

Usman Khawaja has been called to step in at number four in the batting lineup, maintaining the team's strategy. Cummins described Smith as feeling unwell after being hit in the groin during training. Despite his efforts to participate, Smith was unable to recover in time.

With temperatures expected to soar, England captain Ben Stokes expressed his own desire to bat first. Australia, currently leading the series 2-0 following their victories in Perth and Brisbane, aims to maintain momentum despite this early adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)