Safonov's Heroics: PSG Clinch Intercontinental Cup in Dramatic Fashion

Paris St Germain's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov displayed outstanding skill, saving four penalties in a shootout to secure the Intercontinental Cup after a 1-1 draw with Flamengo. This marked PSG’s sixth title in 2025, crowning a golden season that included various domestic and international victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 02:38 IST
In an adrenaline-fueled night at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Paris St Germain triumphed over Flamengo to win the prestigious Intercontinental Cup on Wednesday. Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov became the night's hero by saving four penalty kicks in a nerve-racking shootout.

This victory added to PSG's impressive accomplishments in 2025, marking the French club's sixth title this calendar year. Their success story this season also includes winning Ligue 1, the French Cup, and the Champions League.

After a 1-1 draw in regular time, with goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Jorginho, the match went into a tense penalty shootout that saw Safonov's brilliance as he thwarted multiple attempts by Flamengo. PSG ultimately emerged victorious, continuing their dominance in global football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

