In an adrenaline-fueled night at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Paris St Germain triumphed over Flamengo to win the prestigious Intercontinental Cup on Wednesday. Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov became the night's hero by saving four penalty kicks in a nerve-racking shootout.

This victory added to PSG's impressive accomplishments in 2025, marking the French club's sixth title this calendar year. Their success story this season also includes winning Ligue 1, the French Cup, and the Champions League.

After a 1-1 draw in regular time, with goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Jorginho, the match went into a tense penalty shootout that saw Safonov's brilliance as he thwarted multiple attempts by Flamengo. PSG ultimately emerged victorious, continuing their dominance in global football.

