Springboks Dominate 2025, Eye 2027 Rugby World Cup Glory

South Africa's rugby team ended 2025 as the top-ranked side, showing strength in their scrum and a more expansive playing style. Despite some setbacks, they won 12 of 14 tests. With stars like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Malcolm Marx, they aim to maintain dominance through strategic coaching under Rassie Erasmus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 07:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa concluded 2025 as the world's number one-ranked rugby team, demonstrating exceptional depth and strength, particularly in their monstrous scrum. With this momentum, they are poised to be the team to beat in the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Throughout 2025, the Springboks retained the Rugby Championship title and secured historic victories over France, Ireland, and New Zealand, although they faced challenges, including a rare home defeat by Australia. Guided by attack coach Tony Brown, the team embraced a more expansive playing style, highlighted by a significant win in Wellington.

Key players emerged, such as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who broke records for a Springbok flyhalf, and Malcolm Marx, named World Rugby Player of the Year. With a new contract secured for coach Rassie Erasmus, South Africa aims to strategize effectively for upcoming World Cup tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

