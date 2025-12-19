Springboks Dominate 2025, Eye 2027 Rugby World Cup Glory

South Africa concluded 2025 as the world's number one-ranked rugby team, demonstrating exceptional depth and strength, particularly in their monstrous scrum. With this momentum, they are poised to be the team to beat in the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Throughout 2025, the Springboks retained the Rugby Championship title and secured historic victories over France, Ireland, and New Zealand, although they faced challenges, including a rare home defeat by Australia. Guided by attack coach Tony Brown, the team embraced a more expansive playing style, highlighted by a significant win in Wellington.

Key players emerged, such as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who broke records for a Springbok flyhalf, and Malcolm Marx, named World Rugby Player of the Year. With a new contract secured for coach Rassie Erasmus, South Africa aims to strategize effectively for upcoming World Cup tournaments.

