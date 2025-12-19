Left Menu

A Year of Record-Breaking Triumphs: Women's Sports Soar in 2025

2025 was a banner year for women's sports, marked by record-breaking achievements and increasing visibility. The Women's Rugby and Cricket World Cups both drew significant attention, while the WNBA expanded and flourished. New sports leagues launched, bolstering the growing momentum of women's sports on a global scale.

Updated: 19-12-2025 07:34 IST
The 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup concluded with a resounding success at Twickenham, shattering attendance records and redefining the sport's potential. Over 440,000 tickets were sold, with England's victory at the final witnessed by a historic crowd of 81,885 fans, showcasing the growing interest in women's rugby.

The Women's Cricket World Cup also made history as India celebrated its maiden triumph, prompting national celebrations and elevating the profile of the country's female cricketers. Meanwhile, the WNBA continued to rise, marked by MVP A'Ja Wilson's stellar season and the introduction of new franchises, expanding the league's reach and viewership.

Moreover, 2025 witnessed the launch of several new women's sports leagues, including a basketball league co-founded by famed athletes Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. This surge in new opportunities underscores the momentum driving women's sports forward, offering new platforms and setting the stage for a vibrant future.

