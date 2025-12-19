Left Menu

Barmy Army Saves the Day: A Clean Sweep at the Ashes

Despite England's bleak Ashes outlook, the Barmy Army gained admiration for maintaining cleanliness at the Adelaide Oval. Inspired by litter-strewn grounds, fan Charlie Smith initiated a cleanup, reminiscent of Japanese soccer supporters, earning accolades from South Australia's Premier. The initiative saw enthusiastic participation and significantly improved the ground's appearance.

Despite England's Ashes campaign appearing grim, their fans, known as the Barmy Army, have been celebrated for their cleanliness efforts at the Adelaide Oval.

Alarmed by the litter left after the opening day, Charlie Smith, a dedicated member, purchased bin bags and initiated a cleanup, akin to the commendable behavior of Japan's soccer fans. This act, which involved several fans, was praised, including accolades from South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas.

The volunteer-managed cleanup, which continued through the second day, involved collecting over 30 bags of trash, showcasing the Barmy Army's commendable dedication to maintaining a positive environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

