Left Menu

Nick Kyrgios Set for Brisbane International Comeback

Nick Kyrgios will participate in the Brisbane International after receiving a wildcard entry. The 30-year-old Australian, once a Wimbledon finalist, battles a series of injuries and seeks a return to the Australian Open. Besides Brisbane, Kyrgios plans to play in Melbourne and Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 08:46 IST
Nick Kyrgios Set for Brisbane International Comeback
Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios will grace the courts at next month's Brisbane International, thanks to a wildcard entry. Organisers confirmed this development on Sunday, marking a hopeful step towards the former Wimbledon finalist's return to the Australian Open.

At 30, Kyrgios has faced a challenging path beset by injuries and has only participated in five singles matches throughout 2025, his latest appearance being at the Miami Open in March. He currently holds the 673rd spot in the world rankings, lacking a protected ranking, and will require another wildcard for the Australian Open.

In preparation for the first Grand Slam of the season, Kyrgios will also compete in the Kooyong Classic and an exhibition match against women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai on December 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025