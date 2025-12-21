Nick Kyrgios Set for Brisbane International Comeback

Nick Kyrgios will grace the courts at next month's Brisbane International, thanks to a wildcard entry. Organisers confirmed this development on Sunday, marking a hopeful step towards the former Wimbledon finalist's return to the Australian Open.

At 30, Kyrgios has faced a challenging path beset by injuries and has only participated in five singles matches throughout 2025, his latest appearance being at the Miami Open in March. He currently holds the 673rd spot in the world rankings, lacking a protected ranking, and will require another wildcard for the Australian Open.

In preparation for the first Grand Slam of the season, Kyrgios will also compete in the Kooyong Classic and an exhibition match against women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai on December 28.

