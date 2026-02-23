Serena's Potential Tennis Comeback: A Champion's Return?

Legendary tennis coach Rick Macci, who once guided Serena Williams, believes the esteemed athlete is poised to make a stunning return to competitive tennis. Despite having not competed since the 2022 U.S. Open, and publicly stating her evolution away from the sport, Macci sees clear signs of her imminent return.

Williams has re-entered the tennis anti-doping testing pool, allowing her official participation in future tournaments. While she remains tight-lipped about a comeback, her rigorous training regime, reportedly involving several sparring partners, fuels speculation of her return to elite play.

Macci suggested that Serena might use upcoming major tournaments, such as Indian Wells or the Miami Open, to relaunch her career. He asserts, "She's going all out," emphasizing Williams' enduring competitive spirit that has defined her decades-long dominance in tennis.