Left Menu

Serena's Potential Tennis Comeback: A Champion's Return?

Rick Macci, former coach of Serena Williams, asserts that the tennis legend is gearing up for a comeback to competitive tennis. Despite Williams’ denial, Macci believes she is training vigorously, hinting at a return to major tournaments. Speculation grows about her potential re-entry at Indian Wells or the Miami Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:38 IST
Serena's Potential Tennis Comeback: A Champion's Return?

Legendary tennis coach Rick Macci, who once guided Serena Williams, believes the esteemed athlete is poised to make a stunning return to competitive tennis. Despite having not competed since the 2022 U.S. Open, and publicly stating her evolution away from the sport, Macci sees clear signs of her imminent return.

Williams has re-entered the tennis anti-doping testing pool, allowing her official participation in future tournaments. While she remains tight-lipped about a comeback, her rigorous training regime, reportedly involving several sparring partners, fuels speculation of her return to elite play.

Macci suggested that Serena might use upcoming major tournaments, such as Indian Wells or the Miami Open, to relaunch her career. He asserts, "She's going all out," emphasizing Williams' enduring competitive spirit that has defined her decades-long dominance in tennis.

TRENDING

1
TVK chief Vijay says poll fight between TN people and corruption, alleges DMK govt 'inept'.

TVK chief Vijay says poll fight between TN people and corruption, alleges DM...

 India
2
TVK chief Vijay says 2026 Assembly polls war between 'Vijay and Stalin.'

TVK chief Vijay says 2026 Assembly polls war between 'Vijay and Stalin.'

 India
3
AI and Deep Tech Investment Surge in India: A 2025 Showcase

AI and Deep Tech Investment Surge in India: A 2025 Showcase

 India
4
Banks should concentrate on their core business: FM Sitharaman on mis-selling of insurance products.

Banks should concentrate on their core business: FM Sitharaman on mis-sellin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026