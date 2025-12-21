Jayden Schaper's Triumphant Golf Run Continues in Mauritius

Jayden Schaper continued his streak of success by winning the DP World Tour's Mauritius Open on Sunday with an eagle on the second playoff hole. The South African golfer triumphed over American Ryan Gerard after both tied at 22-under-par amid challenging windy conditions at Heritage La Reserve Golf Links.

This marks Schaper's second consecutive victory, as he previously won the Alfred Dunhill Championship with another playoff eagle and finished second at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. At 24, Schaper is proving his prowess on the tour.

Reflecting on his accomplishments, Schaper expressed disbelief and pride, saying, "The last three weeks have been incredible. I believe in myself now and trust the work I'm putting in, supported by a great team."

(With inputs from agencies.)