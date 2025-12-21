Left Menu

Jayden Schaper's Triumphant Golf Run Continues in Mauritius

South African golfer Jayden Schaper clinched victory at the DP World Tour’s Mauritius Open by chipping in for an eagle during a playoff, making it his second consecutive win after also securing the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Schaper's recent performances have solidified his success on the tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:06 IST
Jayden Schaper's Triumphant Golf Run Continues in Mauritius

Jayden Schaper continued his streak of success by winning the DP World Tour's Mauritius Open on Sunday with an eagle on the second playoff hole. The South African golfer triumphed over American Ryan Gerard after both tied at 22-under-par amid challenging windy conditions at Heritage La Reserve Golf Links.

This marks Schaper's second consecutive victory, as he previously won the Alfred Dunhill Championship with another playoff eagle and finished second at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. At 24, Schaper is proving his prowess on the tour.

Reflecting on his accomplishments, Schaper expressed disbelief and pride, saying, "The last three weeks have been incredible. I believe in myself now and trust the work I'm putting in, supported by a great team."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025