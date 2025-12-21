India's Dominant Performance Overshadowed by Fielding Woes
India delivered a stellar performance in both batting and bowling, clinching an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20 International. Despite their success, captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed the need for improvement in fielding. Jemimah Rodrigues played a crucial role, scoring 69 not out, as India chased down a target of 122.
India showcased an impressive performance with both bat and ball, securing a commanding eight-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the inaugural T20 International. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, however, acknowledged the team's fielding lapses and pledged improvements in future matches.
Despite missing some routine catches, India held Sri Lanka to 121 for 6. A brilliant 69 not out from Jemimah Rodrigues saw India comfortably reaching the target with 32 balls to spare.
Kaur highlighted the need to refine their fielding skills, especially in challenging conditions. With a focus on adapting to the situation, India opted to bowl first and succeeded in a strategic chase. Rodrigues emphasized her commitment to maintaining form, contributing significantly to India's T20 World Cup ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Sri Lanka
- T20
- cricket
- Harmanpreet Kaur
- Jemimah Rodrigues
- fielding
- match
- batting
- bowling