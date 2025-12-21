India's Dominant Performance Overshadowed by Fielding Woes

India showcased an impressive performance with both bat and ball, securing a commanding eight-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the inaugural T20 International. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, however, acknowledged the team's fielding lapses and pledged improvements in future matches.

Despite missing some routine catches, India held Sri Lanka to 121 for 6. A brilliant 69 not out from Jemimah Rodrigues saw India comfortably reaching the target with 32 balls to spare.

Kaur highlighted the need to refine their fielding skills, especially in challenging conditions. With a focus on adapting to the situation, India opted to bowl first and succeeded in a strategic chase. Rodrigues emphasized her commitment to maintaining form, contributing significantly to India's T20 World Cup ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)