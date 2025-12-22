Left Menu

Indonesian coach trains national-level martial artists in Srinagar for next Olympics

Suhud Indratno, an Indonesian coach, trains national-level martial players in Srinagar for the next Olympics.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:25 IST
Indonesian coach trains national-level martial artists in Srinagar for next Olympics
Olympic rings (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suhud Indratno, an Indonesian coach, trains national-level martial artists in Srinagar ahead of the next Olympics. But for major international sports events, Olympic participants always start preparing years in advance.

In the Kashmir Valley, players from pencak silat and other martial arts began training under the supervision of international coach Indratno from Indonesia. Currently, Indonesian coaches train a large number of players from across the country, and they are learning the latest techniques in pencak silat and other martial arts to qualify for the upcoming Olympics.

For the last three months, these energetic players have been attending two sessions, morning and evening every day and trying their best to learn new things properly under the supervision of an Indonesian coach at the indoor stadium Srinagar. During this training course, participants also receive live demonstrations of pencak silat and other martial arts. Nearly 300 players from across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, are participating in this special training camp.

In addition to this training, they are also visiting beautiful palaces in the valley and are hopeful that these initiatives are suitable for sports tourism. "No doubt to qualify in the Olympics is not an easy thing, but proper coaching and training along with team spirit will help us to get a chance, and that's why we are trying our level best to prepare ourselves with full confidence," said one of the players. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

