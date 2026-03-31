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Tragic Incident: Indonesian Peacekeepers Killed in Lebanon

The preliminary investigation into the deaths of two Indonesian peacekeepers in southern Lebanon indicates a roadside explosion hit their convoy, according to Jean-Pierre Lacroix, head of U.N. peacekeeping. Lacroix reported these findings to the U.N. Security Council, aiming to understand the circumstances of the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:52 IST
Tragic Incident: Indonesian Peacekeepers Killed in Lebanon
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Initial findings in a probe investigating the deaths of two Indonesian peacekeepers in southern Lebanon suggest a roadside explosion targeted their convoy, according to U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

Lacroix briefed the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for further investigation to shed light on the incident.

The incident underlines the ongoing dangers faced by peacekeepers in volatile regions and highlights the importance of addressing security challenges in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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