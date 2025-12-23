Jemimah Rodrigues: Leading Delhi Capitals into a New Era

Jemimah Rodrigues has been appointed as the captain of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) season.

The 25-year-old Indian batter was instrumental in India's World Cup triumph, including a standout performance against Australia in the semi-final, showcasing her leadership potential.

Rodrigues takes over the captaincy from Meg Lanning and looks forward to achieving greater success with the team, leveraging her extensive experience from 113 T20Is and 59 ODIs.

(With inputs from agencies.)