Dramatic Penalty Shootout Sees Arsenal Knock Out Crystal Palace

Arsenal triumphed over Crystal Palace in the League Cup quarter-finals with a penalty shootout win. The game ended 1-1 with an own goal by Maxence Lacroix, who was also denied in penalties by Arsenal's Kepa Arrizabalaga. Arsenal advances to face Chelsea next.

Updated: 24-12-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 05:06 IST
Dramatic Penalty Shootout Sees Arsenal Knock Out Crystal Palace
In a tension-packed quarter-final, Arsenal emerged victorious against Crystal Palace in the League Cup, edging out their rivals 8-7 in a dramatic penalty shootout late on Tuesday.

The game took a twist when a late equalizer from Palace's Marc Guehi tied the scores 1-1, cancelling out Maxence Lacroix's own goal. Despite the setback, Arsenal held their nerve in penalties, thanks largely to a crucial save by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Lacroix.

Both managers expressed pride in their teams' performances, highlighting the resilience and skill displayed. Arsenal will next face Chelsea in the competition's semi-finals, continuing their push for silverware this season.

