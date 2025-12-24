Dramatic Penalty Shootout Sees Arsenal Knock Out Crystal Palace

In a tension-packed quarter-final, Arsenal emerged victorious against Crystal Palace in the League Cup, edging out their rivals 8-7 in a dramatic penalty shootout late on Tuesday.

The game took a twist when a late equalizer from Palace's Marc Guehi tied the scores 1-1, cancelling out Maxence Lacroix's own goal. Despite the setback, Arsenal held their nerve in penalties, thanks largely to a crucial save by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Lacroix.

Both managers expressed pride in their teams' performances, highlighting the resilience and skill displayed. Arsenal will next face Chelsea in the competition's semi-finals, continuing their push for silverware this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)