Muddappa back with renewed vigour for Drag Nationals 2025 finale

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:44 IST
After a measured first half of the season, ace Bengaluru biker Hed manth Muddappa will be returning this weekend with the title in mind as the final two rounds of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2025 gets underway here on Saturday.

Riding for Mantra Racing, the 15-time National champion will once again saddle up across four premier categories as he chases yet another milestone season.

The rider, known across the paddock as India's 'Drag King', currently leads two of the four classes he contests and remains firmly in the hunt in the other two, keeping alive the prospect of adding multiple championships to an already unmatched resume. Supported by his long-time tuner and technical partner Sharan Pratap, Muddappa will line up on his trusted superbikes, the Gen3 Hayabusa, BMW S1000RR and Ninja 6R in the Unrestricted (Super Sport) category, 1051–1650cc, 851–1050cc and 551–850cc Super Sport categories.

The opening two rounds in September underlined both his enduring consistency and the growing intensity of competition. Muddappa began the season in familiar fashion with a commanding triple, winning the 551–850cc, 851–1050cc and 1051–1650cc classes. He returned on the last Sunday of September to secure a double in the 851–1050cc and 1051–1650cc categories.

The Unrestricted class produced new winners, with Mumbai's Hanuman Pawshe and Bengaluru's former National champion Alimon Saidalvi taking turns at the top, while Hyderabad's seasoned Mohammed Riyaz, Bengaluru's Mujahid Pasha and a clutch of emerging riders kept the pressure high. Mantra Racing also celebrated the rise of Mumbai youngster Shahrukh Khan, who swept the Indian bike categories in Round 2.

For Muddappa, the focus now is on precision and execution over the final two rounds, where hundredths of a second could decide the season. ''Every championship comes down to consistency, teamwork and staying calm when it matters most,'' said Muddappa, looking ahead to the decisive double-header. ''The competition has grown stronger every year, but that only pushes us to work harder. We are ready for the challenge.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

