Sports Highlights: Injuries Shake Up NFL and NBA Roster

In significant sports developments, Jacksonville Jaguars' cornerback Jourdan Lewis is out for the season following a foot injury requiring surgery. Meanwhile, Orlando City SC has signed promising Brazilian teenager Luis Otavio, securing his role until the 2027-28 season with an option for 2028-29.

Elsewhere in the NFL, the New York Jets face challenges as key players, including Will McDonald and Mason Taylor, are sidelined for their upcoming game against the New England Patriots due to injuries.

NBA highlights saw Nikola Jokic achieve a historic triple-double, topping his performance list as he led the Denver Nuggets to victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Additionally, injury reports impact various teams, with the Nuggets, Lakers, and Mavericks dealing with key player absences.

(With inputs from agencies.)