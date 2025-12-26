Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Injuries Shake Up NFL and NBA Roster

Recent sports news includes the Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis being out for the season, Orlando City signing Brazilian Luis Otavio, and the Jets ruling out key players. Other highlights feature Nikola Jokic's historic performance, contractual deals, and injury updates affecting both the NFL and the NBA teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:32 IST
Sports Highlights: Injuries Shake Up NFL and NBA Roster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In significant sports developments, Jacksonville Jaguars' cornerback Jourdan Lewis is out for the season following a foot injury requiring surgery. Meanwhile, Orlando City SC has signed promising Brazilian teenager Luis Otavio, securing his role until the 2027-28 season with an option for 2028-29.

Elsewhere in the NFL, the New York Jets face challenges as key players, including Will McDonald and Mason Taylor, are sidelined for their upcoming game against the New England Patriots due to injuries.

NBA highlights saw Nikola Jokic achieve a historic triple-double, topping his performance list as he led the Denver Nuggets to victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Additionally, injury reports impact various teams, with the Nuggets, Lakers, and Mavericks dealing with key player absences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

 Global
2
Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

 India
3
Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

 Global
4
Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025