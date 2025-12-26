Sports Highlights: Injuries Shake Up NFL and NBA Roster
Recent sports news includes the Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis being out for the season, Orlando City signing Brazilian Luis Otavio, and the Jets ruling out key players. Other highlights feature Nikola Jokic's historic performance, contractual deals, and injury updates affecting both the NFL and the NBA teams.
In significant sports developments, Jacksonville Jaguars' cornerback Jourdan Lewis is out for the season following a foot injury requiring surgery. Meanwhile, Orlando City SC has signed promising Brazilian teenager Luis Otavio, securing his role until the 2027-28 season with an option for 2028-29.
Elsewhere in the NFL, the New York Jets face challenges as key players, including Will McDonald and Mason Taylor, are sidelined for their upcoming game against the New England Patriots due to injuries.
NBA highlights saw Nikola Jokic achieve a historic triple-double, topping his performance list as he led the Denver Nuggets to victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Additionally, injury reports impact various teams, with the Nuggets, Lakers, and Mavericks dealing with key player absences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
