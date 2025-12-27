Desert Vipers Triumph: Knock Out Warriorz and Secure Playoff Spot

The Desert Vipers emerged victorious against the Sharjah Warriorz, claiming a five-wicket win at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in a thrilling ILT20 encounter. This victory not only dashed the Warriorz' playoff hopes but also positioned the Vipers as the first team to achieve eight wins in the group stage of the tournament.

Max Holden's unbeaten 66-run performance was pivotal, complemented by Naseem Shah's early dismantling of the Warriorz' lineup. Despite a spirited resistance led by Johnson Charles, who scored 43 runs, the Warriorz managed a modest total of 140/7. The Vipers responded firmly, overcoming initial setbacks to clinch the win with just three balls to spare.

With this result, either Abu Dhabi Knight Riders or Gulf Giants will join the playoff roster. Meanwhile, the competition's last league fixture is slated for Sunday, with MI Emirates set to face Dubai Capitals. Vipers' skipper Sam Curran expressed satisfaction with the team's form, praising Holden's outstanding play and the squad's adaptability in challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)