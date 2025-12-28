Sudan's Late Surge: Own Goal Secures Victory at Africa Cup of Nations
Sudan clinched a 1-0 win against Equatorial Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations, courtesy of a late own goal. Mohamed Eisa's crucial free kick led to a pivotal moment, advancing Sudan to three points in Group E and putting Equatorial Guinea on the verge of elimination after successive defeats.
In a dramatic turn of events at the Africa Cup of Nations, Sudan secured their first victory of the tournament with a 1-0 triumph over Equatorial Guinea. The win came from an unexpected own goal late in the match, allowing Sudan to earn three points in Group E.
The match at Stade Mohamed V saw Sudan's Mohamed Eisa create chances, notably with a dangerous free kick in the 74th minute. Equatorial Guinea's Luis Asue miscalculated, and the ball deflected off teammate Saul Coco, resulting in the decisive goal.
Sudan now stands alongside Algeria and Burkina Faso with three points, leaving Equatorial Guinea on the brink of elimination. Despite valiant efforts, including shots by Pedro Obiang and veteran Emilio Nsue, Equatorial Guinea failed to capitalize on their opportunities.
