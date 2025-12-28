Left Menu

Sudan's Late Surge: Own Goal Secures Victory at Africa Cup of Nations

Sudan clinched a 1-0 win against Equatorial Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations, courtesy of a late own goal. Mohamed Eisa's crucial free kick led to a pivotal moment, advancing Sudan to three points in Group E and putting Equatorial Guinea on the verge of elimination after successive defeats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Casablanca | Updated: 28-12-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 22:48 IST
Sudan's Late Surge: Own Goal Secures Victory at Africa Cup of Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

In a dramatic turn of events at the Africa Cup of Nations, Sudan secured their first victory of the tournament with a 1-0 triumph over Equatorial Guinea. The win came from an unexpected own goal late in the match, allowing Sudan to earn three points in Group E.

The match at Stade Mohamed V saw Sudan's Mohamed Eisa create chances, notably with a dangerous free kick in the 74th minute. Equatorial Guinea's Luis Asue miscalculated, and the ball deflected off teammate Saul Coco, resulting in the decisive goal.

Sudan now stands alongside Algeria and Burkina Faso with three points, leaving Equatorial Guinea on the brink of elimination. Despite valiant efforts, including shots by Pedro Obiang and veteran Emilio Nsue, Equatorial Guinea failed to capitalize on their opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

 Suriname
2
Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

 India
3
Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

 Global
4
Kyrgios Edges Sabalenka in Electrifying 'Battle of the Sexes'

Kyrgios Edges Sabalenka in Electrifying 'Battle of the Sexes'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025