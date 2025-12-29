Ivory Coast and Cameroon's Stalemate at Africa Cup of Nations

The Africa Cup of Nations saw a gripping encounter as defending champions Ivory Coast faced off against Cameroon in a heavyweight clash. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, maintaining both teams at the top of Group F.

The action unfolded at Grande Stade Marrakech, where Amad Diallo struck for Ivory Coast, marking his second consecutive game with a goal. However, the lead was short-lived as Junior Tchamadeu equalized for Cameroon just five minutes later with a deflected shot.

With this result, both teams now have four points each in Group F, while Mozambique sits in the trailing position with three points. Gabon, having lost earlier to Mozambique, was consequently eliminated from the tournament.