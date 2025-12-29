Left Menu

Ronaldo's Spectacular Week: Al-Nassr's 10th Win and Dynamic Transfers in Asian Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's performance helped Al-Nassr achieve a 10th consecutive league win. Adelaide United edged Western Sydney, while Ulsan HD appointed Kim Hyun-seok as their new coach for the 2026 season. Additionally, Mitchell Duke joined Macarthur FC after a successful stint at Machida Zelvia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 07:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 07:40 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo's double strike led Al-Nassr to a commanding 3-0 victory over Al-Okhdood in Riyadh, securing their 10th straight win and keeping them four points clear of Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo's first-half goals set the tone, before Joao Felix sealed the win in the final minutes. In other league action, Al-Hilal triumphed over Al-Khaleej 3-2, while Al-Taawon defeated Al-Kholood 2-0.

Elsewhere in Asian football, Jonny Yull's last-gasp goal secured Adelaide United's 3-2 victory against Western Sydney, putting them within striking distance of A-League frontrunners Auckland FC. Meanwhile, Ulsan HD appointed Kim Hyun-seok as head coach, aiming to revitalize the team after a tough season. Notably, Mitchell Duke signed with Macarthur FC following his departure from Machida Zelvia.

